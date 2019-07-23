Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga to retire from ODI cricket

Lasith Malinga will play his last one-day international for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh on Friday

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga will retire from one-day international cricket after Friday's first match against Bangladesh in Colombo, captain Dimuth Karunaratne has said.

Malinga, 35, played his last Test in 2010 but continued playing the shorter formats and has taken 335 wickets from 225 one-day internationals for Sri Lanka, the third highest for the country behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas.

"He is going to play the first match," Karunaratne told reporters. "After that he is retiring. That's what he told me."

The paceman with the distinctive slingshot action has previously said he would retire from international cricket following next year's World Twenty20 in Australia.

Malinga is the third most successful bowler in the history of the World Cup

While his pace has undoubtedly dropped over the years, the former captain was still Sri Lanka's most successful bowler at the World Cup with 13 wickets in seven matches. He is third in the list of most successful bowlers in the history of the World Cup with 56 wickets.

Malinga has also taken three ODI hat-tricks and is the only player to have achieved the milestone twice during a World Cup.