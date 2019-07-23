England Women call up Mady Villiers for Ashes T20s against Australia

Mady Villiers could make her international debut in the Women's Ashes T20Is

Mady Villiers has earned her first England call-up for the Women's Ashes T20 internationals against Australia.

The 20-year-old spinner plays domestically for Essex, while she took three wickets in last season's Kia Super League final to help Surrey Stars beat Loughborough Lightning to the title.

Villiers also scored a half-century while playing for England Academy Women against Australia Women in a three-day match earlier this month.

England's hopes of regaining the Women's Ashes are over after they could only draw the Test match at Taunton, leaving Australia 8-2 ahead on points.

However, England could still tie the series 8-8 - the score in the previous Ashes series in Australia in 2017 - if they win the three remaining T20s, at Chelmsford on Friday, at Hove on Friday and at Bristol on July 31.

Knight said: "It's almost like a one-off IT20 series and we need to give it everything across these last three matches.

"We came back strongly in Australia in 2017 and it would feel very different if we ended up at 8-8. That has to be our aim now and we want to finish strongly."

England T20I squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

