Yorkshire hit second-highest T20 total as Tom Kohler-Cadmore larrups Leicestershire

Captain Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck eight sixes off 54 deliveries for Yorkshire

Yorkshire hit the second-highest total in English Twenty20 matches as they defeated Leicestershire by 54 runs in the Vitality Blast match at the Fischer County Ground.

Led by an unbeaten 96 from opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the visitors plundered 255-2 from their 20 overs.

The innings contained 19 sixes - one short of the English domestic record of 20 set by Essex against Surrey at Chelmsford only last week - and easily surpassed the 223 they made against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in 2017 as their highest away from home.

One more six and it would have beaten the English record of 260-4 - also held by the Vikings - which they amassed at Headingley in 2017.

With Leicestershire's batsmen clearing the ropes 12 times in their 201-4, the match equalled the domestic record of 31 sixes also set in that Essex versus Surrey encounter.

Kohler-Cadmore crashed eight sixes as he went close to a second century in the format, having faced just 54 deliveries.

He was backed up by half-centuries from Adam Lyth and West Indian Nicholas Pooran, the latter hitting six sixes.

In reply, Leicestershire's 55-1 after the Powerplay overs was respectable enough. South African seamer Duanne Olivier conceded 41 from his first three overs, lofted twice over the leg side boundary by compatriot Neil Dexter before taking a measure of revenge by bowling the batsman behind his legs.

But when Colin Ackerman and Aussie blaster Mark Cosgrove departed in quick succession, any real hope of Leicestershire coming close to Yorkshire's total had effectively gone, despite a lively partnership of 61 in six overs between Aaron Lilley and Lewis Hill for the fourth wicket.

Captain Dawid Malan scored his third T20 hundred as Middlesex made it two wins out of two in the Vitality Blast South Group with a 37-run victory over Surrey at the Kia Oval.

Malan's 117 off 57 balls was the cornerstone of Middlesex's 209-3 and when Tom Helm claimed the key wicket of Aaron Finch for nine, Surrey were up against it.

Ollie Pope made 47 but with Ben Foakes out with a side injury, Surrey looked a batsman short. They finished on 172-9.

A crowd of 23,708 had earlier given Malan a standing ovation after a magnificent innings which included seven sixes and 11 fours. With Steve Eskinazi, he put on 55 in the power-play and they had plundered 131 from 11 overs after taking 22 off veteran off-spinner Gareth Batty.

Tom Curran made a much-needed breakthrough in the 12th over when he bowled Eskinazi (42) round his legs and Tahir struck in the next over when AB de Villiers was leg before for three trying to reverse sweep.

Middlesex produced a big finish with 23 coming off the 19th from Jade Dernbach, then took control by sending back both openers with 21 on the board. Will Jacks drove to mid-wicket in the first over from Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Helm had Finch superbly caught by John Simpson diving to his left off an inside edge.

Pope looked in superb form despite playing just two second XI T20s on Monday as preparation after three months recovering from surgery to his left shoulder.

The 21-year-old hit a fluent 47 off 31 balls with four boundaries and two sixes before he was caught on the mid-wicket fence - one of four wickets for Toby Roland-Jones who also ended Curran's cameo of 31 from 17.

