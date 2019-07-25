Cameron Bancroft boosts his Ashes hopes with 93 in Australia warm-up

Cameron Bancroft is hoping to be included in Australia's Ashes squad

Cameron Bancroft boosted his hopes of a place in Australia's Ashes party by scoring 93 not out in the Baggy Greens' intra-squad friendly in Southampton.

Bancroft has not played a Test since the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town in March 2018, for which he, Steve Smith and David Warner received hefty suspensions from Cricket Australia.

The opening batsman's knock at The Ageas Bowl, which helped the Graeme Hick XII beat the Brad Haddin XII by five wickets, came a day before Australia are due to announce their Ashes squad.

Tim Paine's side - the Ashes holders following a 4-0 home win in 2017-18 - begin the series against England at Edgbaston next Thursday, before Tests at Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval.

Bancroft's half-century was only the second by an Australia batsman in the practice match, the other hit by Warner for the Haddin XI, as the game lasted just two-and-a-half of its scheduled four days.

Smith, playing for the Hick team, made scores of just eight and nine, while Haddin XII captain Travis Head notched one and a duck during a fixture dominated by bowlers.

The Haddin XII were rolled for 105 and 170, while the Hick team were skittled for 120 before they reached their target of 156 in their second innings for the loss of five wickets.

Pat Cummins, the No 1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings, picked up six wickets in the match, as did Mitchell Marsh, while Peter Siddle collected five scalps.

