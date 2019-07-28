Vitality Blast: Martin Guptill fires Worcestershire to win over Durham

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill fired Worcestershire to a stunning win over Durham

Riki Wessels and Martin Guptill blasted Worcestershire to a stunning nine-wicket victory over Durham in the Vitality Blast, the Rapids reaching their 182-run target in just 12.1 overs.

Wessels and Guptill made short work of Durham's score as they raced to half-centuries off just 20 and 18 balls, respectively.

Their partnership contibuted 148 in just 8.5 overs until Wessels, having smashed 74 off 29 balls with five sixes and eight fours, lofted Brydon Carse (1-37) to mid-off.

But Guptill continued to pepper the boundary, exactly two weeks on from being on the losing side with New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup final, and he ended unbeaten on 86 - he finished the game by striking his 11th six, to go with three fours, in his blistering 31-ball knock.

Earlier, Alex Lees top-scored for Durham 44 off 31 balls, while Australian overseas pair D'Arcy Short and Peter Handscomb - their new signing to replace Cameron Bancroft - contributed 23 and 37, respectively.

In the South Group, another Australian, Alex Carey, marked his Sussex debut with a brilliant 78 to set up a 13-run win over Somerset at Taunton.

Alex Carey enjoyed a fined debut for Sussex as they beat Somerset

Carey cracked seven fours and four sixes in his 46-ball effort, while Laurie Evans and David Wiese chipped in with 33 and 26, respectively, to see the visitors up to 184-8, though a late-innings wobble saw Lewis Gregory claim 3-30.

In reply, Somerset could make only 171-5, despite an opening stand of 96 in less than 12 overs by Babar Azam (83) and Tom Banton (51).

Tymal Mills was the pick of the Sussex bowlers, with 1-27 from four overs, while Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan claimed the key wicket of Babar in the 18th over.

Elsewhere, Lancashire were left frustrated as their match against Derbyshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled, as was Northamptonshire's meeting with Yorkshire.