Steve Smith and David Warner: English Ashes crowd may hamper duo, says Glenn McGrath

1:20 Former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath thinks David Warner and Steve Smith could be affected by the English crowd during the Ashes Former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath thinks David Warner and Steve Smith could be affected by the English crowd during the Ashes

Glenn McGrath believes a hostile English crowd could get to Steve Smith and David Warner during the Ashes series.

Smith and Warner - as well as potentially Cameron Bancroft - are poised to play their first Tests since the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Smith and Warner were booed during the World Cup and McGrath expects the same again as Australia aim to win an Ashes series in England for the first time since 2001.

England vs Australia Live on

"Smith and Warner are quality players," former Australia seamer McGrath told Sky Sports News. "They have got to focus out there but they are both fairly mentally strong.

"They got a bit of a taste [of the boos] at the World Cup and I don't think the English crowd are going to miss it.

"If they can get off to a good start that will help them a lot, if they are struggling a bit the English crowd could get to them. Australia need both guys performing at their best.

"No one agrees with what happened in South Africa but that was a long, long time ago. They paid their punishment, which was quite harsh, and now it's time to look forward and play some good cricket.

Warner is set to open the batting at Edgbaston

"Bancroft has been playing county cricket [for Durham]. I know it's in Division Two but he has a feel for conditions.

"So if he comes back in with Warner, then Usman Khawaja at No 3 and Smith at No 4, it's looking okay for Australia.

"If that top order can gel, it will be big."

McGrath also reckons seamers Michell Starc and James Pattinson are in a shootout to start for Australia in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Mitchell Starc is battling with James Pattinson for a place at Edgbaston, says McGrath

McGrath - Australia's most prolific Test seamer of all time with 563 wickets in 124 matches - believes Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will play, leaving left-arm quick Starc and right-arm option Pattinson vying for the final spot in the pace attack.

"I am waiting to see what the conditions and pitch are like up at Edgbaston but I think Cummins will definitely play and they are looking to play Hazlewood," McGrath added.

"Pattinson has been bowling incredibly well and you've got Starc as well so a lot will depend on the pitch.

It's exciting times. I haven't played too many Tests although it looks like it from the state of my baggy green! It's been tucked away for a fair while in my safe back home. I am not back in the team yet but I am back in the squad and that is a really good step. James Pattinson

"If there is a little bit in it, it is green and the ball is going to do a bit more, I think they will go for someone like Pattinson who has a lot more control.

"If it is a little bit flatter, they will go for Starc, who I think has a lot more pace through the air. He is as good as anyone around if the ball is moving."

Watch England take on Australia in this summer's Ashes series, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 10am on Thursday.