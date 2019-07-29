Ben Stokes proud after being reinstated as England vice-captain for Ashes

Ben Stokes has been reappointed as England vice-captain ahead of the Ashes

Ben Stokes says he is proud to have been reinstated as England vice-captain ahead of the Ashes as England plot to regain the urn from Australia.

Stokes lost the role in late 2017 following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub but will now return as Joe Root's deputy after taking over the position from Jos Buttler.

"I love having that responsibility - it is something that I thoroughly enjoy doing," said all-rounder Stokes on a visit to his old club, Cockermouth CC in Cumbria.

"I take pride in being vice-captain. Being part of that think-tank is pretty cool. I am really looking forward to that challenge.

"I am very good friends with Joe as well, off the field, and do as much as I can do to help him through his career, not just as a captain but as a player as well.

"I think it would have been just as exciting anyway - playing in an Ashes series is always special and they don't come around that often. But being named vice-captain again was very good words to hear when I got the call."

Stokes - described as a "natural leader" by Sky Sports' David Gower and ECB managing director of men's cricket Ashley Giles - played a pivotal role as England won the World Cup.

The 28-year-old struck 84 not out in the final against New Zealand as England tied the Black Caps' score, before returning to bat in the Super Over, alongside Buttler.

Stokes, though, says all of England's attention is now on the Ashes, which begins at Edgbaston on Thursday.

"We have had that time to let everything sink in and reflect on that amazing seven weeks we have had in the World Cup," he added.

"But the World Cup was half of the journey that we wanted to achieve this summer. The other half is winning the Ashes.

"Everything has been focused on what we are going to do to beat the Australians. It is going to be a busy six weeks - five Test matches against Australia isn't easy."

