India batsman Prithvi Shaw banned until mid-November for doping violation

Prithvi Shaw has been suspended until mid-November following a doping violation

India batsman Prithvi Shaw has been suspended until mid-November following a doping violation, the BCCI has confirmed.

Shaw, who has played two Tests for his country, has received an eight-month ban after he "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups".

The 19-year-old's suspension has been backdated after he admitted to taking the substance, with the ban deemed to have started on March 16 and ending on November 15.

"Mr. Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI's anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Feb. 22, 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline," read the BCCI statement.

"The BCCI is satisfied with Mr. Shaw's explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a respiratory tract infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug."

Shaw struck a century on Test debut against West Indies in October 2018

Shaw will be allowed to resume training with his state side after midnight on September 15.

The right-hander's next India appearance can come no earlier than the second Test at home Bangladesh, which starts on November 22.

The BCCI also said that two other domestic cricketers - Akshay Dullarwar and Divya Gajraj - were suspended for eight and six months respectively for similar inadvertent doping offences.