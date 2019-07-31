Wayne Parnell's unbeaten 81 lifts holders Worcestershire Rapids to second in Vitality Blast North Group

Wayne Parnell had scored just 19 runs in his first three matches for Worcestershire Rapids in the Blast this season

Wayne Parnell scored his maiden Vitality Blast fifty for holders Worcestershire Rapids as they overcame a wobbly start to edge out Derbyshire Falcons by two wickets at New Road.

The South African all-rounder, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Tuesday, rescued the Rapids after they had slipped to 35-3 in reply to Derbyshire's 156-4.

Ben Cox and Ross Whiteley provided crucial support but then the Rapids lost four wickets for seven runs when the finishing line was in sight before victory was secured with one over to spare.

Parnell finished unbeaten on 81 from 46 balls with seven sixes and two fours to move the Rapids within one point of leaders Lancashire Lightning.

D'Arcy Short is the leading runscorer in the T20 Blast currently

An onslaught from D'Arcy Short guided Durham to a dominant eight-wicket victory over Leicestershire in their Vitality Blast North Group clash at Emirates Riverside. LEICESTERSHIRE FOXES vs DURHAM JETS

Short was relentless in his innings, blasting the Foxes bowlers to all parts of the ground before he fell for a brilliant knock of 70.

He and Graham Clark refused to let the visitors settle in their opening stand of 118. That allowed the home side to ease over the line and record their third win in five games in the competition.

Colin Ackermann had earlier made a half-century for the Foxes, but his side struggled to time the ball and their total of 142-7 was never going to be enough once Short found his stride.

Leicestershire slumped to their fourth defeat in the competition and will require a special effort in their remaining matches to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages.