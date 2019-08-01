PODCAST: Exceptional Steve Smith impresses on his return to Test cricket

Steve Smith struck his 24th Test century

Charles Colvile, Bob Willis and Alec Stewart dissect an absorbing first day of the Ashes as Steve Smith struck a century on his return to Test Cricket.

Bob and Alec were full of praise for the former Australian captain as he weathered favourable bowling conditions, a fiery Hollies Stand and a barrage of fast-paced and swing bowling from Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes en route to a magnificent 144.

The pair were particularly impressed with Smith's mental strength in hostile conditions in Birmingham with Alec claiming the 30-year-old was "a modern-day Sir Don Bradman" and Bob adding "Smith is the best Test match batsman in the world".

You can listen to the show above or download here to listen to their thoughts on an evenly-matched first day that saw England close 10-0 in reply to Australia's 284.

The trio also discussed...

- If foreign players should be allowed to play in the County Championship after Peter Siddle, who made 44, was clearly assisted by his two months with Essex.

6:10 Check out the best of day one at Edgbaston as Stuart Broad and Steve Smith starred and David Gower warbled along to Jerusalem

- Whether it is necessary to only have umpires from different countries in charge, following a day of poor decisions.

- The severity of James Anderson's injury and if he should be required to prove his fitness in County Cricket if he misses any Tests.

- Stuart Broad's impressive five-wicket haul and the extra motivation he had following whispers he could be dropped for the first Test had Jofra Archer or Mark Wood been fit.

