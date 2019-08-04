AB de Villiers smashes 88 from 35 balls as Middlesex beat Somerset

AB de Villiers smashed nine sixes against Somerset in his unbeaten 88 from 35 balls

AB de Villiers demolished Somerset with a magnificent unbeaten 88 from 35 balls as Middlesex got their Vitality Blast campaign back on track with a 35-run victory at Richmond.

De Villiers bludgeoned nine sixes and a four in his knock - taking at least one maximum off all but one of the Somerset bowlers - to set up his side's match-winning total of 215-4.

Although Tom Banton (41) and Tom Abell (41) give Somerset hope of chasing that down, the visitors crumbled to 180 all out in just 17.2 overs following his dismissal by leg-spinner Nathan Sowter.

Sowter returned 4-29 - his best figures of the season - to secure Middlesex's fourth win from six games, while Somerset slip back after failing to build on their win over Surrey two days ago.

Dawid Malan (56) and Paul Stirling (31) laid the foundations with an opening partnership of 78 after the hosts had been inserted but England one-day captain Eoin Morgan made just 11.

De Villiers continued to flay the bowling, racing to his half-century from just 24 balls as he deposited Jerome Taylor for another colossal six over midwicket at Old Deer Park.

Hardus Viljoen helped Kent beat Hampshire at Beckenham

Adam Milne was the hero with ball and bat, first taking 3021 before he hit eight after coming to the crease in the final over, to see his side past Hampshire's 135 all out.

Gloucestershire players protested in vain when the penalty was incurred, leaving the Sharks needing seven from the final over, as Delray Rawlins saw the visitors home with an unbeaten 35.

The Vikings opener could only get one from the final ball, bowled by veteran West Indian quick Fidel Edwards, after he had batted through the pursuit of 177-4 to finish 76 not out from 54 balls.

Wayne Parnell's 4-25 helped bowl the Foxes out for 152 but that total was ample as Gavin Griffiths and Will David shared six wickets as the Rapids were dismissed for 119.