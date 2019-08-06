Kia Super League: Surrey Stars beat Yorkshire Diamonds to start title defence with win

Sarah Taylor made 43 for Surrey Stars as they started their KSL defence with a win

Sarah Taylor top-scored with 43 and Laura Marsh took three wickets as defending champions Surrey Stars started their Kia Super League campaign with a nine-run win over Yorkshire Diamonds.

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Surrey Stars scorecard | KSL table

Wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the Stars' innings, Helen Fenby (4-20) and Leigh Kasperek (3-25) doing most of the damage, but Taylor, with assistance from Nat Sciver (24) and Bryony Smith (20) helped the visitors up to 130-9.

Live Vitality T20 Blast Cricket Live on

Alyssa Healy (31) and Lauren Winfield (31) got the Diamonds' chase off to a good start but after Mady Villiers removed the former, the innings lost momentum and the home side were eventually bowled out for 121 from the penultimate ball of the final over.

Danni Wyatt (54) and Tammy Beaumont (53) hit half-centuries as Southern Vipers beat Lancashire Thunder in their opening game of the Kia Super League. Lancashire Thunder vs Southern Vipers scorecard

The England duo put on 100 for the second wicket at Liverpool and West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor thumped 40 from 25 balls as the Vipers posted 166-7.

Western Storm vs Lancashire Thun Live on

In reply, Thunder opener Georgie Boyce hit 43 but the hosts came up well short as they were bowled out for 132 with two balls remaining, Tash Farrant taking 3-18 for the Vipers.

Elsewhere, Amy Jones' 65 from 53 balls was not enough to prevent Loughborough Lightning falling to a seven-wicket loss to Western Storm. Loughborough Lightning vs Western Storm scorecard

Lightning were in early trouble at 15-3, with Jones the only batter in the top four not to be dismissed for a duck, before battling their way up to 125-6.

England captain Heather Knight top-scored in the chase with 41 while Fran Wilson made an unbeaten as Western Storm got home comfortably with three overs to spare.