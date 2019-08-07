Ashes 2019: England's Jofra Archer boosts prospects of Ashes debut

Jofra Archer finished with an overall tally of seven wickets in the second XI match

England paceman Jofra Archer got another day's bowling under his belt to strengthen his chances of a Test debut next week at Lord's.

Archer, who has been recovering from the side strain he picked up during England's World Cup triumph last month, is attempting to prove his match fitness playing for Sussex's second XI.

If he does so, the 24-year-old is in line to feature in the second Test of the Ashes series against Australia in place of James Anderson, who has been ruled out with a calf injury.

Archer got through 19 overs on the second day of their game against Gloucestershire at Blackstone Academy Club - although he had to be content with just one wicket.

Having taken six wickets in Gloucestershire's first innings, Archer was expensive second time around - conceding 12 runs from his opening over.

Although he was hit for six by Gregory Willows, the bowler's pace was soon in evidence as he unleashed a delivery that struck Willows on the hip - as well as hitting Matt Brewer on the helmet later in the innings.

Archer eventually picked up a wicket in his 11th over, having George Drissell caught at gully and finishing with figures of 1-78 as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 279, leaving Sussex to chase a modest target of 37 for victory.

