Colin Ackermann's bowling record seals Leicestershire win over Birmingham in Vitality Blast

Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann produced the best bowling figures in T20 history to trigger his side’s 55-run Vitality Blast victory over Birmingham Bears.

Bowling his part-time off-breaks, Ackermann finished with the incredible figures of 7-18 from his four overs as the Bears collapsed dramatically, losing their last eight wickets for just 20 runs to subside to 134 all out.

The win sent the Foxes flying up the North Group table into fourth place, above Birmingham - who have now taken only a single point from their last four games.

Leicestershire opener Harry Swindells hit his first half-century in any format, scoring 63 from 50 deliveries, while Lewis Hill slammed 58 off 28 to lift the home side to 189-6.

Sam Hain struck 61 from 44 balls to keep the Bears in sight of the target, but he was among Ackermann's victims as the Foxes skipper scythed through the middle order to secure the win with 2.2 overs to spare.

Northamptonshire's Rob Keogh also achieved his best T20 figures, finishing with 3-30 as the Steelbacks saw off Durham Jets by 21 runs.

Alex Wakely top scored with 47 not out, with Dwaine Pretorius contributing 37 as the home side posted 145-6.

Northamptonshire's Rob Keogh took three wickets against Durham

Faheem Ashraf (2-26) and Ben Sanderson (2-29) struck early when Durham replied and, despite a valiant knock of 65 not out from Peter Handscomb, the visitors could only muster 124-8.

In the South Group, Michael Klinger became Gloucestershire's all-time record T20 run-scorer as his side ended their run of four games without a win, defeating Kent by five wickets in a low-scoring game at Bristol.

Tight bowling from the Gloucestershire seamers restricted Kent to just 125-8, despite Daniel Bell-Drummond's knock of 62 from 56 balls.

But, although Klinger departed for just five, that was enough to take him past Hamish Marshall on the county's honours board and Benny Howell saw Gloucestershire home with an unbeaten 25, finishing in style with a six off Fredrick Klaassen.

Somerset spinner Roelof van der Merwe claimed career-best figures of 5-32 to lead his side to a resounding 114-run success against Essex Eagles at Chelmsford.

Babar Azam top-scored with 56 from 39 deliveries as Somerset racked up 225-6 from their 20 overs, supported by Tom Abell (45) and Ed Byrom (44).

Roelof Van der Merwe took five wickets for Somerset

The Eagles made a solid start, reaching 75-2, but they folded to 11 all out in 12.5 overs, with Van der Merwe and fellow spinner Max Waller (3-26) wreaking havoc.