Lizelle Lee blasts Surrey Stars to victory over Lancashire Thunder in KSL

Lizelle Lee's 65 from 45 balls led Surrey Stars to another KSL win

Lizelle Lee smashed 65 from 45 balls as Surrey Stars made it two wins from two as they beat Lancashire Thunder by eight wickets in the Kia Super League.

The South African opener shared a 100-run stand with Sarah Taylor (36no) as the Stars chased down Thunder's 120-7 inside 15 overs.

The hosts could have been chasing far fewer had it not been for Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 58 for Thunder, scores of 12 from Georgie Boyce and Emma Lamb were the next best Thunder could muster as they slipped to a second successive loss.

In the day's other game, Southern Vipers survived a late collapse to sneak home by two wickets against Loughborough Lightning. Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers scorecard

Georgia Elwiss top-scored with 37 to take Lightning up to 135-5 from their 20 overs but after Danni Wyatt's quickfire 40, the Vipers looked well on track for victory.

However, they slipped from 80-2 to 129-8, three run outs doing little to help their cause, before Amanda-Jane Wellington and Carla Rudd got them over the line with three balls to spare, maintaining the Vipers' 100 per cent start to the tournament.