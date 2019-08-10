West Indies pick Rahkeem Cornwall in squad for Tests against India

Rakheem Cornwall could make his West Indies debut against India

West Indies have named uncapped spin-bowling all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall in their squad for the two-Test series at home to India.

Cornwall, 26, has taken 260 wickets in 55 first-class games at an average of 23.90 and scored 2,224 runs, including one ton and 13 fifties, at 24.43.

West Indies will play India on Cornwall's home island of Antigua from August 22 and then in Jamaica from August 30, with both Tests live on Sky Sports.

"Rahkeem has been performing consistently over a long period of time and has proven to be a match-winner, so we believe his elevation to the Test squad is merited at this time," said Robert Haynes, the interim head of West Indies' selection panel.

"We believe he can provide an attacking option to our bowling attack with his sharp turn and extra bounce.

"He can also lend a bit of depth to the batting, so we are looking forward to him coming into the squad and making a valuable contribution."

Alzarri Joseph has been left out as West Indies manage his recovery from injury

Seamer Alzarri Joseph misses out as he continues to recover from an arm injury he sustained in the IPL in the spring.

"Alzarri is undergoing remedial work and we are monitoring his recovery, but we do not think he is ready yet to last five days of a gruelling Test match," added Haynes.

"He represents a key part of West Indies future and we do not want to rush him back. We want to be very careful how his recovery is managed."

Joe Root was dismissed by a brutal delivery from Joseph in England's series defeat to West Indies earlier this year

Batsman Shamarh Brookes is the other uncapped player in the West Indies party - he was included in the squad for the series win at home to England earlier this year but did not play.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

