Australia drop James Pattinson for second Ashes Test

James Pattinson has been left out of Australia's 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

The fast bowler took just two wickets as Australia won the first Test at Edgbaston and is set to be replaced by either Josh Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc.

The second Test begins at Lord's on Wednesday, with England looking to strike back after losing the first Test of a home Ashes series for the first time since 2005.

Mitchell Starc could play in the second Test at Lord's

Starc's absence from Australia's side at Edgbaston came as a surprise to many who had watched him torment batsman throughout the World Cup earlier this summer on the same shores.

Both he and Hazlewood impressed as Australia played a three-day tour game against Worcestershire last week, and now look set to battle it out for Pattinson's place.

1:41 Australia head coach Justin Langer insists his side will not change their plans for Jofra Archer's potential inclusion in England's team for the second Ashes Test Australia head coach Justin Langer insists his side will not change their plans for Jofra Archer's potential inclusion in England's team for the second Ashes Test

There remains a possibility they could both play, in the event Peter Siddle, who also only took two wickets at Edgbaston, was left out when the Australia side is revealed at the toss on Wednesday.

Australia squad for second Test

Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.