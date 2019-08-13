Western Storm remain unbeaten in KSL, Yorkshire Diamonds pick up first victory of season

Freya Davies picked up her first four-wicket in T20 cricket

Western Storm won their fourth consecutive match to remain unbeaten in the Kia Super League as they swept to a 40-run victory over Loughborough Lightning in Bristol.

Opener Rachel Priest shared a 47-run first-wicket partnership with Smriti Mandhana (29) and a 64-run second-wicket stand with captain Heather Knight (45) as the hosts got their innings off to a brisk start.

Priest completed her maiden half-century of the tournament, striking eight fours in her 55 off 43 balls, before she was dismissed by Hayley Matthews. Storm posted a competitive 158-4.

Chasing 159, Lightning lost three early wickets as Matthews (2) was trapped lbw by Freya Davies, Chamari Attapatu (4) bowled by Claire Nicholas and captain Georgia Elwiss (12) caught off Knight with Amy Jones (22) run out having looked in good touch as the away side slipped to 55-4.

Mignon du Preez looked to counter-attack but Davies removed the South African and Georgia Adams in the 16th over as she finished with 4-27 to help bowl out Loughborough for 118.

Lancashire Thun vs Loughborough Li Live on

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Diamonds picked up their first win of the competition as they beat local rivals Lancashire Thunder by nine runs in Liverpool.

Lauren Winfield's half-century at the top of the order for the Diamonds, along with contributions from Alyssa Healy (30) and Holly Armitage (33), gave the visitors an ideal platform.

However, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled Winfield for 56 and Yorkshire then collapsed - losing 5-33 - to finish on a competitive but perhaps below-par 151-6.

With both sides winless ahead of the match, Thunder looked to attack at the start of their chase but they lost regular wickets as their response stuttered.

Harmanpreet Kaur's run-a-ball 37 and Emma Lamb's 32 off 14 balls - which included four fours and a maximum - helped Lancashire get within touching distance of their target but the home side lost their last five wickets for 22 runs as they fell just short.