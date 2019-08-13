Billy Godleman's career-best 92 launches Derbyshire to big victory over Worcestershire

Billy Godleman had a previous T20 career-best 77

Billy Godleman's T20 career-best score of 92 helped Derbyshire earn a comprehensive 20-run win over Worcestershire.

The hosts' opener struck 10 fours and one six in his 66-ball innings, as Godleman shared an opening stand with Luis Reece of 135 before the former was caught off Daryl Mitchell. Derbyshire vs Worcestershire scorecard

Godleman was denied a maiden century when he was caught off the first ball of the final over as Derbyshire made 181-2.

Essex vs Middlesex Live on

Worcestershire's chase got off to a terrible start as Riki Wessels was run out by Alex Hughes for a single but the away side rallied as Martin Guptill (45) and captain Callum Ferguson (37) shared a 73-run second-wicket stand.

However, the pair fell to Matt Critchley (4-36) within eight balls of each other as their chase fell short.

James Bracey's maiden T20 half-century saw Gloucestershire cruise to a seven-wicket victory over Hampshire with 13 balls spare at Bristol. Gloucestershire vs Hampshire scorecard

James Bracey was playing in just his ninth T20 for Gloucestershire

Chasing just 140, Bracey and captain Michael Klinger shared a 102-run second-wicket partnership off only 70 balls.

Klinger's innings of 40 off 38 balls included two sixes but it ended when he was caught off spinner Liam Dawson.

Having reached his fifty from 34 balls as he struck his eighth boundary, Bracey was removed when Chris Morris took a fine return catch but it proved to be too little too late for Hampshire as Ryan Higgins launched the penultimate ball of the 18th over for a six.

Earlier, Aneurin Donald made a blistering 44 off 23 balls and Sam Northeast added 26 but the rest of the visitors batting line-up struggled as they managed just 139-6.