Friday's eight games in Vitality Blast washed out by rain

Rain wrecked Friday's schedule in the Vitality Blast with all eight matches abandoned without a ball bowled.

North Group table toppers Lancashire Lightning saw their clash with Birmingham Bears wiped out, while Yorkshire Vikings and Durham were also thwarted by the weather.

The games between Nottinghamshire Outlaws and Derbyshire Falcons and Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Leicestershire Foxes were washed out, too.

The same fate befell the South Group encounters, with Somerset versus Gloucestershire, Hampshire versus Surrey, Kent versus Sussex and Essex versus Glamorgan abandoned.

Glamorgan now cannot qualify for the quarter-finals - the Welsh county are at the foot of the South Group with no wins from 11 games, four of which have been no results.

