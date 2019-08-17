Ashes Debate Podcast: Jofra Archer-Steve Smith battle Test cricket at its best

"Test cricket at its supreme best."

That was Bob Willis' assessment of an enthralling fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, specifically the battle between England fast bowler Jofra Archer and Australian batsman Steve Smith that developed during the afternoon.

Smith was retired hurt briefly when on 80 after Archer hit him for a second time - this latest blow coming at the back of the head under his left ear - before ultimately returning to score 92.

Listen to Bob's views, as well as those of special guest Ravi Bopara, on the latest Ashes Debate podcast, either above or by downloading here...

Bob and Ravi reflect on Archer's sensational 29 overs, that saw him take 2-59, on debut, specifically his eight-over burst in the second session that saw him rough up Smith and register a staggering top speed of 96.1mph.

Also discussed, the lack of extra protection at the back Smith's helmet, the use of the 'concussion protocol' and whether it was applied correctly in this case given Smith frenetic second spell at the crease.

As well as that, the panel discuss another poor performance from England's top order as they closed the day on 96-4, a lead of 104, specifically Jason Roy's spot as opener, and the prospects of the home side forcing a win on the final day.

