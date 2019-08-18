KSL 2019: Danni Wyatt smashes first century of season; Storm earn sixth-consecutive win

Danni Wyatt had managed just one half-century in her previous four innings for the Southern Vipers this season

Danni Wyatt's scintillating century led Southern Vipers to a crushing 89-run victory over holders Surrey Stars at Arundel.

Southern Vipers vs Surrey Stars scorecard

The England T20 opener brought up her half-century off 32 balls as she smashed Bryony Smith's final ball of her first over away for six before she tore into Laura Marsh - smiting her for a pair of fours and sixes to bring up a 56-ball hundred.

Wyatt's exceptional innings was ended on 110 when she was dismissed by Nat Sciver, having bludgeoned nine fours and seven sixes - the England batter having struck the maiden three figure score in the KSL this season.

Surrey all-rounder Dane van Niekerk then claimed a hat-trick in the final over of the innings, bowling Stafanie Taylor before having Maia Bouchier caught behind and bowling Marie Kelly for golden ducks as the Vipers posted 178-5.

The visitors chase never got off the ground as Tash Farrant and Fi Morris both picked up two quick wickets - the former bowling Smith and Sciver.

Spinning all-rounder Stafanie Taylor then came to the fore, having Sarah Taylor (19) caught behind before the West Indies captain bowled Aylish Cranstone for a golden duck and Gwenan Davies for one as the Stars were bundled out for 89.

Western Storm qualified for their fourth-consecutive Finals Day after Smriti Mandhana struck 72 off 43 balls to help her side to a nervy five-wicket victory over winless Lancashire Thunder.

Smriti Mandhana is the top runscorer in the KSL after six matches this year

Anya Shrubsole picked up Sune Luus and Sophia Dunkley off consecutive balls in the first over of the match before Thunder opener Thalia McGarth (44) and Harmanpreet Kaur (50) shared an important 85-run third-wicket partnership. Western Storm vs Lancashire Thunder scorecard

However, Kaur - having reached her half-century off 36 balls - was caught off Freya Daies and McGarth was stumped off Shrubsole (3-36) as the hosts edged to 159-8.

Last year's player-of-the-tournament Mandhana got Storm's chase off to a flyer, launching nine fours and two sixes before she caught in the deep off Emma Lamb.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up 2-32, removing international captain Heather Knight (11) and Sophie Luff (9) as Lancashire threatened to pull off a shock victory but Deepti Sharma hit an unbeaten 23 off 14 balls to see the visitors home with a ball spare.

Mignon du Preez has scored 180 runs in the KSL so far this season

Mignon du Preez continued her fine tournament with the bat as her unbeaten 38 saw Loughborough Lightning cruise to a six-wicket win over Yorkshire Diamonds and move up to third in the KSL table.

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues (58) was the only Diamonds player to get to the pace of the pitch as her maiden half-century in the tournamnet dragged her side to 129 all out after five of the visitors' players were run out. Loughborough Lightning vs Yorkshire Diamonds scorecard

Lightning openers Amy Jones (29) and Hayley Matthews (24) shared a 49-run opening stand before the latter was bowled by Katie Levick.

Although Beth Langstone had Jones caught behind and Chamari Attapatu was run out next ball by Katie George, Du Preez hit 38 off 22 balls - in an innings that included four sixes - as clinch a third win of the season for Loughborough with five balls spare.