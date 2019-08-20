KSL 2019: Reigning champions Surrey Stars' hopes of reaching Finals Day suffer hit

Jemimah Rodrigues has scored one half-century for Yorkshire Diamonds this season

Reigning champions Surrey Stars' hopes of reaching Finals Day suffered a hit as they slipped to a five-wicket defeat by Yorkshire Diamonds.

South African trio Lizelle Lee (28), Dane van Niekerk (32) and Marizanne Kapp (39) made the only double-figure scores as the Stars posted a below-par 121-6 at Guildford.

Diamonds opener Alyssa Healy struck 38 off 34 balls and Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues hit seven fours in her unbeaten 42 off 33 balls as the visitors reached their target with a ball spare.

Southern Vipers vs Yorkshire Diamo Live on

Western Storm retained their perfect start to this season's Kia Super League campaign as they eased to a 15-run win over Southern Vipers.

Heather Knight (61) and Fran Wilson (50 not out) both struck half-centuries as their 115-run third-wicket partnership led Storm to 170-3.

Danni Wyatt's 56 anchored Vipers' chase but the visitors lost five wickets for 20 runs in 13 balls as they fell short of their target on 155-9.

Georgia Adams with captain Georgia Elwiss

Lancashire Thunder remain winless as Loughborough Lightning cruised to a 35-run DLS victory at Old Trafford.

Georgia Adams struck a fast-paced half-century off 31 balls, in an innings that included six boundaries, but was run out as Lightning posted a competitive 157-7.

Thunder openers Tahlia McGrath (26) and Sune Luus (30) made good starts but Hayley Matthews removed the latter and Sophia Dunkley within the space of three balls as she finished with figures of 2-1 from her two overs.

England spinner Kirstie Gordon then removed Luus and dismissed Emma Lamb and Sophie Ecclestone for ducks as Thunder were reduced to 74-6 before rain brought an early end to proceedings.