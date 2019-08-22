England's Jofra Archer says pace drop in third Ashes Test due to conditions and not tiredness

Jofra Archer says his drop in pace from Lord's was due to conditions not fatigue and that he does not need to bowl fast in order to get wickets after he ripped through Australia with 6-45 at Headingley.

Archer frequently topped 90mph on Test debut in London last week, including when he struck Steve Smith on the neck and then felled his concussion replacement Marnus Labuschagne with a blow on the grille.

However, the England seamer bowled in the 80s on Thursday as his maiden Test five-for saw Australia collapse from 136-2 to 179 all out.

"I wasn't bowling slower because of [tiredness] left over from Lord's," Archer, who sent down 17.1 overs on day one in Leeds having bowled 44 across the Lord's Test, told Sky Sports' Michael Holding.

"It was a steep hill and I knew if I put the ball in good areas I would get wickets whether I was bowling at 80mph or 87mph.

"I don't need to run in and bowl 90mph every spell to get wickets. This has shown that," Archer, who is playing just his second Test, added at the end-of-day press conference.

"The conditions were a little bit bowler-friendly but you've still got to bowl the ball in the right areas to get the wickets.

"There will be times in Test matches you have to focus on hitting your length. There will be times to ramp it up as well but you don't have to go into it every innings.

"This wasn't a wicket where you had to run in and bowl 90mph. It was a bit softer on top, a bit of swing and nip. If you put it in the right areas you should get wickets.

"It makes no difference to me how I bowl - I have a lot of options and depends a little on what the pitch is doing. I'll more than take 6-45 but I can be tidier in the future.

"[Playing for England] has been really good so far, from the moment I've put the badge on. It's been the happiest days of cricket so far and hopefully plenty more ahead."

Australia batsman David Warner, who edged Archer behind after scoring 61, compared England's new seam-bowling superstar to South Africa great Dale Steyn.

"He's got pace and skill," said Warner, who reached double figures for the first time in the series.

"I look at him like Dale Steyn, searching for swing and movement early on but then ramping up their speed later. That is world-class bowling and England have a great prospect."

Warner played a number of false shots en route to his 30th Test fifty and a stand of 111 for the third wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (74) - Australia losing 8-43 once the opener fell to Archer.

"It was very challenging in that first half hour. I probably played and missed 35 times," Warner added. "But that happens and a little bit of luck comes into it. You just have to work out how to survive.

"It's disappointing [to be all out for 179] but they won the toss, bowled and had the conditions in their favour.

"With the weather forecast, it might dry up the wicket so every run is crucial. We'd like to dismiss them for under 200 if possible."

