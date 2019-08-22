Essex and Hampshire boost quarter-final hopes in Vitality Blast

Dan Lawrence scored an unbeaten fifty in Essex's win at Sussex

Essex Eagles and Hampshire kept their Vitality Blast quarter-final hopes alive with wins over Sussex Sharks and Middlesex sides, who currently occupy top-four spots in the South Group.

Dan Lawrence's unbeaten 59 and Ravi Bopara's 45 from 24 balls guided Essex to a winning total of 168-5 against table-toppers Sussex during a nine-run victory at Hove. SCORECARD

David Wiese's 66 from 37 balls took Sussex to 130-5 in the 16th over of the chase but when he was pinned lbw by Essex spinner Simon Harmer, the hosts stumbled to 159-9 from their 20 overs.

Chris Jordan's run-a-ball 19 kept Sussex in the hunt but Mohammad Amir dismissed him in a three-run penultimate over, before Aaron Beard shipped just eight of the 18 runs Sharks required from the last.

Mohammad Amir bowled a superb penultimate over

Sussex remain top, a point ahead of Kent, two above Middlesex and three clear of Gloucestershire with three matches to play.

However, Essex and Hampshire are now just two points behind fourth-placed Gloucestershire after their Thursday-night wins.

Hampshire saw off Middlesex by seven wickets at Lord's, as they skittled the home team for 128 and reached their target in 14.5 overs. SCORECARD

Chris Morris and Kyle Abbott ended with three wickets apiece for Hampshire as Middlesex crumbled from 121-4 to 128 all out once Mohammad Hafeez (34) was dismissed.

James Vince (69 from 42 balls) then impressed with the bat for Hampshire, while Liam Dawson struck an unbeaten 35.