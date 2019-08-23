Sri Lanka to play ODIs and T20Is in Pakistan; Test series also planned

Mohammad Hafeez and Thisara Perera shake hands after a T20I in Pakistan in 2017

Pakistan will host Sri Lanka in three one-day internationals and the same number of Twenty20 internationals in September, with two Tests also scheduled for December.

No Test matches have been held in Pakistan since a 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore injured six players and left six security personnel and two civilians dead.

However, Pakistan have since welcomed Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies and a World XI for white-ball games, while Pakistan Super League matches have also been held in the country.

"The PCB is pleased with the outcome of its discussions with SLC, which has supported Pakistan in its efforts and endeavours for the complete revival of international cricket," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani.

"The tour for limited-overs matches will also provide Sri Lanka with an even better understanding of the ground situation before discussing the schedule of the Tests."

Pakistan won their T20 series against Sri Lanka in 2017

The ODIs will be held in Karachi, with Lahore hosting the T20Is.

Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva added: "The SLC security experts visited the two cities earlier this month and had given a positive report, which made our job of decision-making easy.

"If there had been any doubts, the SLC would not have gone ahead with this arrangement that we envisage will improve the players' confidence and trust level and will also be critical when we start discussions on the schedule of the Test matches."