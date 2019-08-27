Ashes 2019: Vote for your favourite moment from Ben Stokes' Headingley finale

3:23 Ben Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whichever angle you watch it from Ben Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whichever angle you watch it from

It was a finish that will never, ever be forgotten.

Ben Stokes single-handedly saving the Ashes with one of the most remarkable Test innings in history as England completed their highest-ever run chase of 359 despite at one stage being 286-9.

8:00 Highlights from day four of the third Ashes Test in Leeds as Stokes led England to a remarkable victory Highlights from day four of the third Ashes Test in Leeds as Stokes led England to a remarkable victory

Stokes showed power, panache, poise and incredible clear thinking as he ended unbeaten on 135, creaming Pat Cummins for the winning boundary to take the series level at 1-1.

There were so many times, though, where Australia seemingly had a 2-0 lead and an Ashes retention nailed, many of them in the final hour as Stokes and last man Jack Leach put on an unbroken 76.

0:30 Stokes says the ovation he received after leading England to victory is a moment that will live long in the memory Stokes says the ovation he received after leading England to victory is a moment that will live long in the memory

But what was the most memorable moment in that mesmerising 60 minutes, which culminated at 4.17pm when Stokes flayed Cummins through the covers and let out a mighty roar...

Stokes' boundaries? Nathan Lyon's fluffed run-out attempt? Leach's crucial one? That not-out lbw decision from umpire Joel Wilson?

Vote below…

Watch day one of the fourth Ashes Test live on Sky Sports The Ashes and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am on Wednesday, September 4.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.