James Anderson ruled out of rest of Ashes after failing to recover from calf injury

James Anderson has taken 575 Test wickets in 149 matches

England's record wicket-taker James Anderson will miss the rest of the Ashes after failing to recover from a calf injury.

Anderson has been left out of a 13-strong squad for the fourth Test, which begins at his home ground of Old Trafford on Wednesday, 10 days after England levelled the series 1-1 with an astonishing one-wicket win at Headingley.

The selectors have bolstered their seam options by recalling Somerset's Craig Overton for the first time since March 2018, when the 25-year-old earned his third Test cap in the innings and 49-run defeat to New Zealand in Auckland.

Opener Jason Roy retains his place in the squad despite averaging 9.50 in six Ashes innings.

Anderson exits the Ashes having bowled just four overs on the opening morning of the first Test.

After sitting out the second and third Tests with a right calf injury, he had hope to prove his fitness for the fourth Test by playing for Lancashire second XI against Leicestershire and then Durham.

However, according to an ECB statement, the 37-year-old "became aware of right calf pain" while bowling on Thursday.

The statement continues: "He immediately sought a medical assessment from Lancashire and was withdrawn from the remainder of the game."

England's squad for fourth Ashes Test

Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Jack Leach (Somerset), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

