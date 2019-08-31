KSL Finals Day: Western Storm, Loughborough Lightning and Southern Vipers vie for the title

Western Storm won nine of their 10 KSL group matches

The Kia Super League in its original form is coming to an end with The Hundred set to replace it as the premier professional domestic women's tournament in England.

On Finals Day - live on Sky Sports The Ashes and Mix from 11.45am on Sunday - Western Storm, Loughborough Lightning and Southern Vipers will battle it out to lift the trophy for one last time.

We look at how the three teams vying for the title fared during the group stages and who the standout players have been so far…

Western Storm - Group stage: First

There has been no more consistent team for the duration of the four-year term of the KSL and in its final season than Heather Knight's side.

Live Kia Super League Cricket Live on

Aside from a final gameweek blip, Storm blitzed through the 2019 group stages winning the first nine of 10 matches - scoring over 140 in all but two of their games.

Though Storm have never failed to make Finals Day, this is the first time they have earned an automatic berth to the final of the competition.

Consistency at the top of the order has helped fuel the winning side, with Rachel Priest, Smriti Mandhana, Knight and Fran Wilson scoring 10 half-centuries between them - the four batters sitting in the top-six runscorers for the group stages.

Freya Davies picked up her first four-wicket in T20 cricket during this season

And with the ball, Freya Davies' impressive development has continued with the seamer further pushing to add to her England caps ahead of their tour of Pakistan in December. The 23-year-old tops the wicket-takers column for the tournament thus far with 18 scalps and is the only player to pick up a four-wicket haul on two occasions.

Knight's side have been equally strong in defending a score as well as chasing, picking up four wins batting first and five victories when asked to knock off the runs. That reliability will be key to Western Storm's hopes of becoming the only team to lift the KSL trophy twice.

Loughborough Lightning - Group stage: Second

Georgia Elwiss' side will be hoping they can finally make it past the semi-final stage, having fallen at the first hurdle on the two previous occasions that they reached Finals Day in 2016 and 2018.

England limited-overs opener Amy Jones has been the most dependable with the bat, hitting three half-centuries as she scored 300 runs in 10 innings - her unbeaten 74 in the final group game against semi-final opponents Southern Vipers putting her in good form ahead of the knockout match.

Amy Jones scored 300 runs during the KSL group stages

Perhaps the most impressive part of Lightning's growth this season has been the development of spinning-allrounder Sarah Glenn, who finished the group stages as the teams joint-highest wicket-taker.

The 18-year-old claimed 10 scalps across 10 innings, picking up her best figures of 3-25 in the penultimate group match against Lancashire Thunder, when she bowled Indian T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur for a golden duck.

After Western Storm, Loughborough have produced the most constant performances during the group stages, winning seven of the 10 games and the ease of their six-wicket victory over the Vipers in the final match will have given them plenty of confidence of reaching the final at the third time of asking.

Southern Vipers - Group stage: Third

Having lifted the maiden KSL trophy in 2016 and reaching the 2017 final, the Vipers finished at the bottom on the table in 2018, when they managed to pick up just two wins.

Tash Farrant will be hoping to earn an England call-up for the winter tour of Pakistan

While Danni Wyatt and Tash Farrant have stood out this year for Tammy Beaumont's side, they have not quite found this season smooth sailing, with their four wins and a tie boosting them to Finals Day.

England T20 opener Wyatt smashed her maiden KSL century during a thumping 89-run win over holders Surrey Stars and the 28-year-old finished the first stages of the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 362 runs.

Meanwhile, with a new head coach for England Women due to be named, Farrant - who has struggled to break into the current international set up - produced further reminders of her talents, picking up 12 wickets in eight innings.

If Vipers are to reach their third final, they are going to need the rest of the team to assist the two England stars.

Watch the Kia Super League Finals Day live on Sky Sports The Ashes (channel 404) and Sky Sports Mix (channel 121) from 11.45am.