Vitality Blast: Middlesex into quarter-finals after record run-chase to beat Somerset

Eoin Morgan blasted five boundaries and eight sixes in his 83 not out off 29 balls as Middlesex pulled off an incredible win

Middlesex pulled off a record run chase to snatch a Vitality Blast quarter-final place away from Somerset with a six-wicket win at Taunton on Friday night.

Eoin Morgan was at the heart of Middlesex's stunning pursuit of Somerset's 226-5, with England's World Cup-winning captain unbeaten on 83 from just 29 balls - smashing eight sixes - to remarkably get his side home with three overs to spare.

Earlier, Tom Abell's maiden T20 century, from 46 balls, had fired Somerset up to a seemingly insurmountable score of 226-5, Middlesex's task was immediately made to look less daunting when opening pair Dawid Malan (41) and Paul Stirling (25) added 67 from the first 22 balls before AB de Villiers maintained the momentum with 32 from 16 balls.

De Villiers would ultimately fall foul of a stunning one-handed catch from Max Waller on the deep midwicket boundary, one reminiscent of Ben Stokes' against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup earlier this summer.

But, Morgan then picked up the mantle, sharing in a 99-run stand from 40 balls with George Scott (22no), to book a quarter-final against Nottinghamshire at Trent Brige, on Thursday next week.

Essex Eagles also claimed an unlikely place in the last eight of the Blast, at the expense of Kent, after an 11-run win over the Spitfires at Chelmsford.

The Eagles began the night as the least likely of the five South Group teams still hoping to secure their progress but Hampshire's 28-run defeat at the previously winless Glamorgan opened the door.

Cameron Delport's 64 from 29 deliveries helped ensure progress for the Eagles as they posted 189-6 before Jamie Porter's 3-28 saw Kent bowled out for 179.

Essex take on North Group winners Lancashire Lightning in the knockout stage, the game scheduled to be played in Durham on Wednesday due to Old Trafford hosting the fourth Ashes Test.

Glamorgan posted their highest-ever T20 total at Sophia Gardens as they crashed 13 sixes in their 216-5 before restricting Hampshire to 188-8 in the surprise result of the night.

James Vince struck 43 from 26 at the top of the order and Sam Northeast 60 off 41 to have Hampshire reasonably well-placed at 116-2 at the 12-over mark of their run-chase before crumbling to defeat.

Gloucestershire booked a home quarter-final against the Derbyshire Falcons in spectacular style as Graham van Buuren hit the final delivery for six to chase down 164 and defeat South Group winners Sussex Sharks by three wickets.

Sussex will host defending champions Worcestershire Rapids in a repeat of last year's final next Friday, while Gloucestershire's game against Derbyshire is a day later.

Worcestershire missed out on hosting a home quarter-final by virtue of a seven-wicket defeat to the Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Half-centuries from Josh Cobb (62), Adam Rossington (54) and Dwaine Pretorius (50) guided the Steelbacks to victory after England allrounder Moeen Ali had earlier hit 51 from 31 balls as the Rapids posted 188-5.

Moeen Ali hit fifty for Worcestershire but couldn't prevent defeat to Northants

Worcestershire's defeat meant the Notts Outlaws will host a home quarter-final, despite a 47-run defeat to Durham at Trent Bridge.

Nathan Rimmington claimed 3-15 to skittle the hosts for 124 after opener Scott Steel top-scored for Durham with 45 in their score of 171-8.

Lancashire warmed up for the knockout stages with a routine five-wicket win over the Leicestershire Foxes at Old Trafford, securing top spot in the North Group.

Glenn Maxwell enjoyed a fine all-round game for Lancashire against Leicestershire

Needing 143 to win, the home side got home with eight balls to spare, thanks largely to a well-judged innings by Glenn Maxwell (29no), who had earlier returned a wicket, catch and run-out during Leicestershire's innings.

The Yorkshire Vikings ended their campaign by defeating the Birmingham Bears by 19 runs in the dead rubber at Edgbaston.

Vikings captain Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit 94 not out from 63 balls in their total of 200-3, which proved too much for the Bears despite the best efforts of Sam Hain (64no off 46).