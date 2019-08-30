WATCH: AB de Villiers out to Ben Stokes-style catch from Max Waller in Vitality Blast

Somerset's Max Waller did his best Ben Stokes impression with a staggering one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers in the Vitality Blast.

After Stokes sensationally caught one South African, Andile Phehlukwayo, during the Cricket World Cup earlier this summer, Waller removed another in Stokes-esque fashion at Taunton on Friday night.

De Villiers, batting for Middlesex, smashed Tom Lammonby to deep midwicket but what looked like a certain six was pouched incredibly by Waller, to everyone's amazement.

That was a great moment for Waller but his bowling didn't go so well as he was cracked for 38 runs from his three overs as Middlesex pulled off the highest run chase in Blast history.

Eoin Morgan (83 not out from 29 balls) led the way, striking eight sixes as the Londoners reached their target of 227 with three overs to spare.

The result took Middlesex into the quarter-finals, where they will play Nottinghamshire, and eliminated Somerset.

At least the hosts have Waller's catch to look back on with pride...

