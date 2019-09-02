Alex Hales: Nottinghamshire batsman signs new two-year white-ball contract

Alex Hales has helped Nottinghamshire reach the Vitality Blast quarter-finals

England international Alex Hales has signed a new two-year deal to represent Nottinghamshire in white-ball cricket until the end of the 2021 season.

The batsman, who has played solely white-ball cricket for the county since 2018, returned to the Notts fold in May after he served a 21-day ban from cricket for recreational drug use.

Hales was withdrawn from all of England's squads after his ban but has scored 283 runs since his reintegration into his county squad, hitting three fifties for the Outlaws to help them reach the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast - their last-eight match against Middlesex will be live on Sky Sports The Ashes from 7pm on Thursday, September 5.

"Notts is like home to me now," Hales said. "I couldn't really envisage playing anywhere else. I've made some great memories here already and hopefully there's many more to come.

"After a tough start to the summer, everyone at the club has been brilliant with me. I want to repay the faith they have shown and that will continue to be my aim for at least the next two years."

Hales has scored seven white-ball centuries for England

Hales has hit 41 fifties and 11 centuries since he arrived at Notts in 2008 and has amassed amassed 6,415 runs in white-ball cricket.

He will join up with Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, which begins live on Sky Sports The Ashes from 12.30am on Thursday, September 5, following Notts' Blast semi-final.

"Alex is a highly sought-after white-ball cricketer right across the world," said director of cricket Mick Newell. "He has delivered a number of match-winning performances for us down the years and we're looking for that to continue."