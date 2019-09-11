Sky Cricket Podcast: David Gower continues Captain's Log series

David Gower's spells as England captain were action-packed

David Gower discusses his time in charge of England on the latest episode of Captain's Log, including the time he hightailed from a press conference to attend the theatre.

Gower's captaincy career is covered in full, with Gower reflecting on some very difficult days, such as when England were thrashed 5-0 in the West Indies on a tour that began just a week after his mother passed away, and the 1989 Ashes when his side used 29 players and were drummed 4-0.

A high for Gower was winning in India in 1984/85 but another low was West Indies scoring 342 on the final day to triumph at Lord's, with Gordon Greenidge striking a superb unbeaten double ton.

The off-field headlines are also discussed - the aforementioned moment he headed to the West End and also when he missed a day of an England tour game in the Caribbean to go sailing.

Gower feels England were justified in sacking him in 1986 and replacing him with Mike Gatting, and he also reveals his thoughts on being axed again in 1989 when Ted Dexter and Micky Stewart wanted a "change in direction".

Rebel tours, whether he really asked the 12th man to head to the press box and asking journalists how to get Australia out, the politics of being skipper, and his views on Sir Ian Botham's captaincy are unpacked, too.

Was Beefy too wild off the field?

Gower steered England to a memorable victory in India in 1984/85

"I sometimes made decisions too quickly regarding selection but I enjoyed being England captain," says Gower, whose tenures were certainly not dull!

Also on the agenda…

- How he believed two men he played under, Raymond Illingworth and Mike Brearley, were gods, and why he regrets not picking their brains more

- Why you could never suppress Botham's flair when you were captaining him - you need more oomph than with most people

- How vice-captaincy helps you understand how to deal with people

- How bellowing at his players in India helped secure that memorable series win in 1984/85

