ECB looking into claims of racist and homophobic abuse during fourth Ashes Test

The incidents reportedly occurred towards the end of play on day two

The ECB says it is "disturbed" after a fan reported alleged racist and homophobic abuse at the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

An England supporter says a group of men were singing a racist song about Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

He also said female fans were subjected to sexist chants, adding he had witnessed homophobic abuse aimed at players.

The supporter was attending the game with his family and published his complaints on social media. His version of events was verified in a reply by at least one other fan on social media.

An ECB statement read: "The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is extremely disturbed to hear that a report was made regarding anti-social behaviour from a group of spectators during the fourth Specsavers Ashes Test match at Emirates Old Trafford.

"We are currently working alongside Lancashire to understand the specifics of this case. ECB works closely with all First Class Counties to ensure that clear guidelines are in place at every venue so that watching a cricket match is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

"Venues are responsible for the stewarding operation at matches but we have a number of measures in place to continually improve standards, including contracting the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) to audit all venues, adopting the ICC's anti-racism and discriminatory behaviour code, and working with Drink Aware to support their alcohol management policy.

"While this is a relatively isolated incident there is absolutely no place for anti-social behaviour within the game and it is vitally important that all spectators feel able to come forward to report anti-social behaviour and feel safe in doing so."