Sir Ian Botham and David Gower's best bits on Sky Sports Cricket

6:33

They are cricketing legends who became commentary icons!

After over two decades of service to Sky Sports, we're saying goodbye to Sir Ian Botham and David Gower at the end of the fifth Ashes Test.

To mark the occasion, a farewell gift if you like, we've put together some of our favourite moments from their time in the commentary box.

Click on the video above to relive some classic clips - including Beefy's commentary on England's famous 2005 Ashes win at Edgbaston and Gower's description of England's unforgettable victory in the dark in Karachi in 2000.

0:56

If we're honest, there have been some bloopers along the way too - and naturally, they're included in the video!

So if you've ever wondered what constitutes 'A day in the life of Beefy' or would relish the chance to see David recreating his infamous Tiger Moth flight, then look no further.

Thanks for the memories!