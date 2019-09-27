England Women's Sarah Taylor gives wicketkeeping demonstration

Sarah Taylor joins Ian Ward to give a wicketkeeping demonstration for Sky Sports Sarah Taylor joins Ian Ward to give a wicketkeeping demonstration for Sky Sports

Sarah Taylor may have called time on her international career but you can still learn to keep wicket like her.

Taylor, who ended her 13-year England Women career on health grounds after making 226 appearances, revealed the secrets to her success behind the stumps to Sky Sports' Ian Ward.

In the session, which took place ahead of the first T20 between England and South Africa at Chelmsford in 2014, Taylor talked us through her pre-match routine and game plans, including:

- the role of the wicketkeeper in assisting the captain and motivating the side

- what she does on the morning of a game to get ready

- the type of drills to get her hands and feet moving in conjunction

Watch this brilliant catch from Sarah Taylor during the Women's Ashes in 2013.

- the basics of catching, including head position when snaffling a chance or that crucial stumping

- how she uses footwork to go down the leg-side and decides when to stand up to the wicket

- the difficulties of batting at the top of the order and being a genuine all-rounder

"A lot of what we do as 'keepers in practice is aimed at getting just one per cent better in all the areas," said Taylor.

"In terms of speed, you want to limit the occasional take-back if you see there is a stumping on. But you've always got to do the basics right with strong hands."

As 114 international catches - including that off-side stunner to remove Jodie Fields in the third ODI against Australia in August 2013 - and 88 stumpings testify, her practice is paying off!

