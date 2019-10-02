Australia's Alyssa Healy breaks women's T20 world record with 148no

Alyssa Healy hit an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka

Australia's Alyssa Healy has broken the world record for the highest score in a women's T20 international with an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka.

Healy brought up her 50 off 25 deliveries and reached her century in just 46 balls at North Sydney Oval, the second fastest in history and the fastest by an Australian in men's or women's T20 internationals.

The opener powered Australia to a total of 226-2 as they claimed a 132-run victory, after Sri Lanka could only muster 94-7 in their 20 overs, to complete a clean sweep of the three-match series.

Healy, who is the niece of former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy, struck 19 boundaries and seven sixes.

The 29-year-old smashed her previous best in women's T20 internationals of 90 runs.

Healy batted through the innings in her 101st appearance, reaching the world record with a six in the penultimate over.

The previous world record was Meg Lanning's score of 133 against England in July.