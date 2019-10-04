Ian Bell joins England U19s as batting coach for tri-series in Caribbean

Ian Bell did not play for Warwickshire's first team in 2019 due to injury

Warwickshire's Ian Bell will act as batting coach on England U19's upcoming tour of the Caribbean.

Bell, who played 118 Tests for England, and new fielding coach Nic Pothas will work under head coach Jon Lewis as the Young Lions contest a 50-over tri-series against West Indies U19 and Sri Lanka U19.

The series is the last competitive test for the young players before the ICC U19 World Cup, which takes place in South Africa in January and February 2020.

Many of the 16 players selected featured in this summer's Tri-series against India and Bangladesh, including captain George Balderson and vice-captain George Hill.

Scott Currie and Sam Young come into the squad having shown their potential this summer in second-team cricket for Hampshire and Somerset respectively, and together for Dorset in the National Counties competition.

England U19 captain George Balderson will lead a largely-unchanged squad

Wicketkeeper Harry Duke, from Yorkshire, is also new to the squad and was selected off the back of impressive performances with the gloves at the ECB Young Lions Super 4 Competition, as well as for the Yorkshire Academy and Second XI.

Announcing the squad, Lewis said: "With the World Cup on the horizon, this is our last opportunity to assess our squad and decide which 15 players to take with us to South Africa.

"We've also taken this opportunity to look at some players who are relatively untested at this level and have the chance to force their way into our World Cup squad.

"Nearly half the squad managed to secure county first-team appearances this summer. Ben Charlesworth (Gloucestershire), Jack Haynes (Worcestershire), Jordan Cox (Kent), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Hamidullah Qadri (Derbyshire), Joey Evison (Nottinghamshire) and Tom Clark (Sussex) all had fantastic development experiences at the next level."

Reflecting on the appointments of Bell and former Hampshire wicketkeeper Pothas, Lewis added: "I'm delighted to welcome Ian and Nic to the team for our two tours this winter. After a thorough and open recruitment process we decided that both coaches were exactly the right fit for the team and the programme at this point in time.

Pothas worked as assistant coach at Middlesex this summer

"The experience they have can only add value to the programme over the short period of time we have with the players.

"Ian is one of his generation's highest run-scorers, whose knowledge and experience of playing under pressure at the highest levels, including multiple World Cups is a brilliant resource for the players to tap into and something that is not always available to them at county level.

"Nic has great experience in international coaching with West Indies and Sri Lanka and is a native of Highveld in South Africa, making him an ideal candidate to fill gaps in our knowledge of our opponents and the conditions we are going to play in.

"Alongside that he is a brilliant fielding and wicketkeeping coach and I expect him to make an impact on our skill execution in the field, an area I am very keen to improve with this group of players. As we saw during the final moments of the summer's World Cup, it's an area that can make the difference between winning and losing trophies."

England U19 squad for tour of the Caribbean

George Balderson (Lancashire) captain, Kasey Aldridge (Somerset), Ben Charlesworth (Gloucestershire), Tom Clark (Sussex), Jordan Cox (Kent), Blake Cullen (Middlesex), Scott Currie (Hampshire), Harry Duke (Yorkshire), Joey Evison (Nottinghamshire), Lewis Goldsworthy (Somerset), Jack Haynes (Worcestershire), George Hill (Yorkshire), Luke Hollman (Middlesex), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Hamidullah Qadri (Kent), Sam Young (Somerset)

Fixtures

Sun Dec 1: Warm-up game v Antigua XI - Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Tue Dec 3: Warm-up game v Antigua XI - Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Fri Dec 6: ODI v Sri Lanka U19 - Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Mon Dec 9: ODI v West Indies U19 - Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Thu Dec 12: ODI v Sri Lanka U19 - Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Fri Dec 13: ODI v West Indies U19 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Tue Dec 17: ODI v Sri Lanka U19 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Thu Dec 19: ODI v West Indies U19 - Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Sat Dec 21: Tri-Series Final - Venue TBC