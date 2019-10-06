Chris Silverwood favourite to take over as England head coach

Chris Silverwood has been interviewed by the ECB for the head coach role

England are close to appointing a new head coach with Chris Silverwood the current favourite for the job.

Silverwood, who is currently England's bowling coach, has been interviewed for the role and discussions over the appointment have been taking place this weekend, Sky Sports News understands.

He is now set to replace Trevor Bayliss, who departed as head coach last month after four years in charge, and an announcement could be made as early as next week.

Trevor Bayliss left last month following the drawn Ashes series

Gary Kirsten, the former India and South Africa coach, is also understood to have been interviewed by the ECB.

Silverwood is familiar with the England set-up having worked under Bayliss, and won both divisions of the County Championship while in charge of Essex.

The 44-year-old, who was a pace bowler with Yorkshire, played six Tests and seven one-day internationals for England between 1996 and 2002.

He is now set to become only the second Englishman to coach the national team on a full-time basis since 1999.