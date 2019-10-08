Ben Stokes' wife hits out after claims of physical altercation between couple at PCA awards

Ben Stokes was named PCA Players' Player of the Year

Ben Stokes' wife has dismissed a report of a physical altercation between the couple at the Professional Cricketers' Association awards as "nonsense".

All-rounder Stokes played a starring role in England's maiden World Cup win before repeating his heroics to help salvage an Ashes draw with Australia.

The 28-year-old Durham player was honoured for those achievements by winning the Reg Hayter Cup at a gala dinner in London on October 3.

Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up! Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other’s faces cos that’s how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it in to a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later! @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/1HmPV1ZfxG — Clare Stokes (@clarey_11) October 8, 2019

On Tuesday afternoon, pictures emerged of Stokes and his wife Clare appearing to become involved in a physical confrontation during the event at the Roundhouse in Camden.

However, Clare Stokes swiftly defended her husband in a Twitter post, which included a photo of her "squishing up" the cricketer's face as a sign of "affection" as well as one of them together at the awards night.

"Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up!" she said on Twitter.

"Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other's faces cos that's how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it in to a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later!"

The New Zealand-born cricketer responded to his wife's tweet with a face blowing a kiss emoji.

Clare Stokes also thanked her husband for organising a surprise birthday party for her, saying she was not going to "let some idiots ruin my 30th".

She also posted a video of the occasion which showed the cricketer making a speech in which he paid tribute to his wife.

Clare Stokes tweeted: "Had the most amazing birthday weekend! Ben planned it all as a surprise! Got all my best friends and family there including flying people over from America and Australia! It was an incredible night and I'm so grateful to Ben for organising! Not gonna let some idiots ruin my 30th."

1:13 Ben Stokes says being named PCA Players' Player of the Year is 'very special', after a memorable summer for England Ben Stokes says being named PCA Players' Player of the Year is 'very special', after a memorable summer for England

In the video with the tweet, her husband says: "We've been through a lot over the last two years as a couple, so I hope tonight shows you a little bit of appreciation that I very rarely show you.

"You do know how much you mean to me, I love you and I wouldn't be where I am today without you, so happy birthday."

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it had spoken to Stokes and his wife, as well as others at the awards, and was satisfied with "the innocent context" behind the pictures.

Chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement: "We have spoken with both Clare and Ben - as well as others in attendance - who have all clarified the innocent context behind the still photographs taken at last week's PCA Awards.

"Whilst it is not the case here, we recognise that for the millions who are impacted by domestic violence, this is a very real and serious issue."