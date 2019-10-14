Virat Kohli just one point behind Steve Smith in Test rankings after career-best 254 not out

Virat Kohli is just one point behind Steve Smith at the top of the ICC Test batting rankings

India captain Virat Kohli has closed to within one point of top-ranked Steve Smith in the ICC Test batting standings after his career-best 254 not out against South Africa.

Kohli's seventh Test double century - an Indian record - has taken him onto 936 points and he could usurp Smith, who has 937, after next week's third Test against the Proteas in Ranchi.

The 30-year-old's side hammered South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test in Pune to seal a record 11th home Test series win in a row.

Mayank Agarwal scored a double ton in the first Test and a century in the second to leap to 17th in the standings - he is the fourth-highest ranked Indian, behind Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara (4th) and Ajinkya Rahane (9th).

Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets in the match as India claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and that display has seen the off-spinner rise from seventh to 10th in the bowling charts.

Australia's Pat Cummins continues to lead to the way among the bowlers, ahead of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, India's Jasprit Bumrah and West Indies captain Jason Holder, with James Anderson in fifth.