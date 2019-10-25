England to play two Test matches in Sri Lanka in March

England earned a 3-0 whitewash when they last toured Sri Lanka in late 2018

England will play two Test matches in Sri Lanka in March as part of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Joe Root's side will face the hosts in Galle between March 19 and 23 before the mini-series concludes in Colombo from March 27 to 31.

The Tests will be preceded by two warm-up fixtures against a Sri Lankan Board President's XI - a three-day match from March 7 in and then a four-day game from March 12.

England sit fifth in the World Test Championship, on 56 points, after the 2-2 Ashes draw with Australia over the summer, with Sri Lanka in third place on 60 points after a drawn series at home to New Zealand.

Root captained England to their first win in Sri Lanka since 2001 last winter

Root's men secured a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka in late 2018 as they won a series in the country for the first time since 2001.

It was also England's first clean sweep away from home in a series of three or more Tests since they defeated New Zealand in 1963.

England's schedule in Sri Lanka

Saturday, March 7-Monday, March 9 - Three-day warm up against SLC Board President's XI (Katunayake)

Thursday, March 12-Saturday, March 14 - Four-day warm up against SLC Board President's XI (Colombo)

Thursday, March 19-Monday, March 23 - First Test against Sri Lanka (Galle)

Friday, March 27-Tuesday, March 31 - Second Test against Sri Lanka (Colombo)