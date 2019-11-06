Pat Brown: England bowler joins Melbourne Stars for Big Bash

5:15 Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown on his bowling variations, starring in the Vitality Blast and wanting to flourish in all formats. Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown on his bowling variations, starring in the Vitality Blast and wanting to flourish in all formats.

England new boy Pat Brown has signed for Melbourne Stars for the 2019-2020 Big Bash League, with the seamer set to link up with the side in January.

Worcestershire star Brown took 31 wickets in the 2018 Vitality Blast to help his county to the title for the first time before bagging 17 last summer as they made the final.

New Zealand vs England Live on

The 21-year-old's impressive form saw him picked for England's ongoing T20I series, in which he has made three appearances so far and taken two wickets, including making Ross Taylor his first international scalp.

Brown will replace South Africa paceman Dale Steyn at Stars for the second half of the Big Bash having impressed the franchise's list manger Trent Woodhill with his county performances.

0:37 Brown made Ross Taylor his first international wicket when he had the New Zealand batsman caught in Christchurch Brown made Ross Taylor his first international wicket when he had the New Zealand batsman caught in Christchurch

"I first saw Pat playing in the 2018 Vitality Blast competition and we were hoping to sign him last season, but an injury curtailed it," Woodhill said.

"We think he has the skill set to be a success in the BBL and his selection for England is testament to the regard he is held in this form of the game."

Brown is on his first tour with the senior England side

Brown, who is poised to play eight group games for the Stars, said: "It is a great honour to play for the Stars in the Big Bash.

"I am really looking forward to the opportunity to play in one of the most exciting tournaments in the world."

Watch England's fourth T20I against New Zealand, live from 4.30am on Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.