Sky Cricket Podcast: Ian Smith and David Lloyd on commentary, the World Cup Final and barbecues

England celebrate their nerve-jangling victory over New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup

They're two of the best-loved cricket commentators around - so we decided to ask Ian Smith and David Lloyd to talk the talk.

Speaking on the latest Sky Cricket Podcast, the pair give an insight into how they got into commentary and what it's like to call some of the game's iconic moments.

For Smithy, surely nothing will ever rival being behind the microphone for the climax of the 2019 Cricket World Cup final?

"It was the most mind-blowing thing to call. I was stunned by the whole thing," he said.

"I was disappointed for our guys, obviously, but not to the point where I thought that they were robbed.

0:55 Ben Stokes says England winning the World Cup was written in the stars Ben Stokes says England winning the World Cup was written in the stars

"I classify myself as a commentator from New Zealand but not a New Zealand commentator so I don't travel around the world to cheerlead for New Zealand, so I just call it how I see it.

"I had nothing prepared - who could prepare for that scenario? It's the craziest thing."

New Zealand vs England Live on

The podcast was recorded in Napier, not far from where Smithy resides - and he and Bumble both had some entertaining stories about barbecues in days gone by that have led to some of Sky Sports Cricket's pundits being banned from Smithy's house!

The pair also reflect on how the art of commentary has changed over time and the challenges of commentating on different sports.

Watch the fifth and series-deciding T20 international between New Zealand and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am on Sunday.