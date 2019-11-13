England Women's tour of Pakistan is start of new era, says captain Heather Knight

Spinner Sarah Glenn took 11 wickets at 18.72 apiece for Loughborough Lightning in this summer's KSL, including Lancashire Thunder's Harmanpreet Kaur for a first-ball duck

England Women's captain Heather Knight says next month's tour of Pakistan represents the start of a new era.

Knight's team failed to regain the Ashes this summer, ending Mark Robinson's tenure as head coach, and since then wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor and seamer Jenny Gunn have retired.

Lisa Keightley will take over as head coach in January, leaving Alastair Maiden in charge of a 15-strong squad that will contest three ODIs and as many T20s in Pakistan in early December.

Worcestershire leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, who impressed in last season's Kia Super League for Loughborough Lightning, wins her first call-up while Surrey's Mady Villiers retains her place from the summer, after taking 2-20 on debut against Australia in the third T20. Sussex seamer Freya Davies returns to the group.

Mady Villiers (right) celebrates with wicketkeeper Amy Jones during the third T20 against Australia in July

"We're looking forward to getting out there and getting back to international cricket," reflected Knight.

"It's been a few months since our last game and there's been a fair bit of change in that time so this tour is an opportunity to start a new era and move forward.

"There's a few younger faces in the group but also a lot of proven talent. I'm really happy with the group and we can't wait for the next few months."

The ODI series forms part of the ICC Women's Championship, while the subsequent 20-over contests represent ideal preparation for February's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia - a tournament you can watch on Sky Sports Cricket.

11:29 Clare Connor explains how the domestic structure in English women's cricket is changing for the better and why she's optimistic for the future Clare Connor explains how the domestic structure in English women's cricket is changing for the better and why she's optimistic for the future

England Women squad

Heather Knight (Berkshire, captain), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Freya Davies (Sussex), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Sarah Glenn (Worcestershire), Kirstie Gordon (Nottinghamshire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire, wicketkeeper), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Berkshire), Mady Villiers (Essex), Fran Wilson (Kent), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex).

Pakistan Women v England Women schedule

December 9: First ODI, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 1.30am GMT*

December 12: Second ODI, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 1.30am GMT*

December 14: Third ODI, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 1.30am GMT*

December 17: First IT20, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 2am GMT

December 19: Second IT20, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 2am GMT

December 20: Third IT20, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 2am GMT

*Denotes match is part of the ICC Women's Championship