India's Mohammed Shami up to No 7 in ICC Test bowling rankings

Mohammed Shami is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test matches in 2019

India seamer Mohammed Shami has burst into the top 10 of the ICC Test bowling rankings after taking seven wickets in the thrashing of Bangladesh.

The 29-year-old returned figures of 3-27 and 4-31 as India razed the Tigers for 150 and 213 to win the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 130 runs at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Shami has risen eight spots to No 7 with his rating of 790 the third highest ever by an Indian seamer, behind only Kapil Dev and current team-mate Jasprit Bumrah.

Only Australia's Pat Cummins (43) - who tops the bowling rankings - and England's Stuart Broad (34) have taken more Test wickets than Shami (31) in 2019, although Shami's average of 15.22 is comfortably the best of the trio in that time.

Mayank Agarwal has made a superb start to his Test career

Shami's India team-mate Mayank Agarwal, meanwhile, has moved up to 11th in the batting standings after scoring 243 against Bangladesh, the opener's second double ton in 12 Test innings.

Agarwal has amassed 858 runs in just eight games so far at an average of 71.50, including three centuries and as many fifties.

Shami and Agarwal will return to action in the second and final Test against Bangladesh on Friday, a day-night match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

If India avoid defeat, they will extend their winning run in home Test series to 12 having set a new world record of 11 when they whitewashed 3-0 South Africa in October.