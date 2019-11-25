Jofra Archer upset by 'disturbing racial abuse' in England defeat to New Zealand

Jofra Archer said he received 'disturbing' racial abuse

England bowler Jofra Archer has claimed he was subjected to racial abuse by a spectator while batting in the first Test defeat to New Zealand.

Archer, who scored a second-innings 30 as England were well beaten at Mount Maunganui, attributed the alleged abuse to "one guy" in the crowd at Bay Oval, where New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team," the 24-year-old said on Twitter.

"The crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, the Barmy Army was good as usual also."

Barbados-born Archer was fast-tracked into the England side after representing West Indies at U19 level, and made an impressive test debut during the Ashes series against Australia.

An England supporter reported that a group of men were singing a racist song about Archer during the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in September.

Hosts New Zealand now take a 1-0 lead into the second Test of the two-match series.