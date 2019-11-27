Cricket remembers Phillip Hughes on five-year anniversary of Australian batsman's death

Tributes have been paid around the world to Phillip Hughes on the five-year anniversary of the Australian's death.

Hughes died aged 25 after being hit just under his left ear by a bouncer while batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales in November 2014. He passed away two days later having suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who described Hughes at his funeral as the brother he never had, led the tributes on Instagram writing: "Everyday I think of you, but this week even more. Wish you were here buddy."

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts described Hughes as the 'very best' of Australian cricket.

"A man dedicated to his family, a loyal friend, a popular teammate and a prodigiously talented cricketer," he said.

"There hasn't been a single day over these last five years when Phillip's loss hasn't been felt acutely by the Australian cricket family.

"He remains in the hearts of players, coaches, staff, volunteers and fans across Australia and around the world. He always will.

"Our thoughts today are with the Hughes family, and the Macksville community that Phillip called home. I can't begin to fathom their pain or their sense of loss."

The death of Hughes, who played 25 Tests and 24 ODIs, prompted Cricket Australia to conduct an investigation into player safety leading, in part, to the introduction of neck guards on helmets.

The global cricket family paid its respects and reflected on Hughes' life across social media, posting pictures of their cricket bats alongside the hashtag #putoutyourbats and also using the hashtags #63notout and #63notoutforever to mark the score that Hughes was on when he was struck.

Hampshire and Middlesex were among Hughes' former teams and each marked the anniversary of his passing on Twitter.