Eoin Morgan and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain help launch 'Roar! for Diversity'

England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan at the launch of the 'Roar! for Diversity' initiative

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has helped to launch a new primary school initiative to help children celebrate diversity.

Morgan was joined by England footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Lawrence Community Primary School in Liverpool to support 'Roar! for Diversity', a curriculum-linked PSHE resource and competition for 7-11-year olds.

Available to download for free from the Premier League Primary Stars website (PLPrimaryStars.com) and the England and Wales Cricket Board's partner Chance to Shine (Chancetoshine.org), the Key Stage 2 resource will enable teachers to discuss with their class how diversity within a team helps to make it stronger.

Pupils can then create an advert celebrating diversity which can be entered into a competition and can win match tickets or a school visit from the Premier League or Cricket World Cup trophies.

The 'Roar! For Diversity' pack includes lesson plans and video resources featuring contributions from England cricketers Adil Rashid, Sophia Dunkley and Premier League match official Sian Massey-Ellis.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Morgan surprised pupils at Lawrence Community Primary School in Liverpool

Morgan said: "You just need to look at our World Cup-winning side from this summer to understand the strength that diversity brings to a group.

"We are a team from a range of different backgrounds and cultures. By working together, supporting each other and appreciating everyone's abilities and differences, we're definitely stronger together."

Oxlade-Chamberlain added: "The most successful teams bring together players with individual skills and qualities to be able to achieve success as a group. The Liverpool dressing room is home to players from more than 20 countries. Everyone brings something different to the atmosphere on and off the pitch!"

"The Premier League is for everyone. Using sport to inspire a generation of young fans to celebrate diversity is something I'm proud to be supporting."

Teachers can find more information on how to take part in the Roar! for Diversity competition at PLPrimaryStars.com and Chancetoshine.org.