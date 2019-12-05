Mickey Arthur appointed Sri Lanka head coach on two-year deal

Mickey Arthur left his role as Pakistan head coach after this summer's World Cup

Sri Lanka have appointed former South Africa, Australia and Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur on a two-year contract.

The 51-year-old South African replaces Rumesh Ratnayake, who became interim head coach in August.

He had stepped in for Chandika Hathurusingha, who fell out with the Sri Lanka cricket board following their exit from the World Cup at the group stages this summer.

Arthur arrives following three years with Pakistan, who he led to the 2017 Champions Trophy title as well as number one in the Test and T20 rankings.

Arthur at his unveiling as Sri Lanka head coach on Thursday

He left that role after they also failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals, but said after accepting the Sri Lanka job: "It had been three very good years with Pakistan and I needed a little bit of time away.

"The Sri Lankan job became available and I started discussions. I looked at the talent that's available and that's the key motivating factor - to help these young players fulfil their potential."

The secretary of Sri Lanka's cricket board Mohan Silva added: "We are very happy and pleased that we have been able to obtain the services of Mickey.

"He's a well-known personality who has been the head coach of a number of countries."

Arthur will be assisted by Zimbabwean Grant Flower, who will be Sri Lanka's batting coach, as well as Australians David Saker and Shane McDermott, who will be bowling and fielding coaches respectively.

Arthur's first task will be leading Sri Lanka away to his former side Pakistan, with the two sides contesting the first match of a two-Test series from December 11.